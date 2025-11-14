Rs 4-cr worth hydroponic weed smuggling bid foiled at Hyd airport

Hyderabad: A significant drug bust took place at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) when Customs officials intercepted and seized 4.3 kilograms of suspected hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 4 crore. The contraband was concealed in the trolley bag of a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

According to the Customs department's official release, the seizure occurred during a routine baggage inspection on November 11. The passenger, a woman arriving from Bangkok, was found carrying the high-potency cannabis hidden in the false bottom of her luggage. She was promptly arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Hydroponic weed, a form of cannabis cultivated without soil using nutrient-rich water, is known for its high potency and is increasingly smuggled into India from Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand. This bust is among the sizable seizures of hydroponic cannabis recorded at RGIA, reflecting increased surveillance and intelligence-led checks at the airport.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), along with Customs officials, continues investigations to trace the source and the intended supply network within the country. This drug haul follows other recent interdictions involving narcotics and high-value electronic items at the airport, emphasizing Hyderabad's growing role as a key transit point in smuggling channels.