Ruckus in Assembly as Cong, BRS hurl land scam charges

Hyderabad: The Assembly witnessed scenes of absolute chaos as BRS legislators staged intense protests, rushing toward the podium and raising slogans while governing party members levelled serious allegations of land irregularities against the previous administration.

Amidst the ruckus, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender alleged that BRS Working President Rama Rao indulged in significant irregularities regarding land transfers during the tenure of the previous government. Nagender claimed that his own personal land was illegally handed over to a private company by the former minister.

He stated that although he was in power at the time, he suffered severe losses and felt helpless to act, despite being born and raised in Hyderabad. He formally demanded that the government immediately constitute a House Committee to investigate these specific transfers, asserting that he possesses all relevant evidence and is prepared to submit it for official scrutiny.

Adding to the controversy, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy alleged that government land worth approximately Rs 200 crore in Hanamkonda was illegally acquired under the guise of establishing a BRS party office. He described this as the peak of the abuse of power during the previous decade. In a bold move, Rajender Reddy declared that if he fails to substantiate these specific claims, he will resign from his post within 48 hours. He insisted that a House Committee must be established to investigate the land grabbing associated with the party office and demanded strict action against those responsible for illegal constructions.

Furthermore, MLA Kadiyam Srihari attacked BRS leaders on the Assembly floor, highlighting widespread systemic issues. He asserted that lakhs of acres of government land had been looted through an organised racket where authority was misused to intimidate owners. He called for special attention to be focused on irregularities that took place in Balanagar. The session reflected growing political tensions over the alleged misuse of power and land allocations during the BRS-led government. The momentum for a formal House Committee continues to gain strength, signalling a period of intense political and legal scrutiny in the coming weeks as the government weighs these serious charges of administrative misconduct.