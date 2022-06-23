Rythu Bandhu benefit in banks from June 28

Hyderabad: The much-delayed Rythu Bandhu benefit will be deposited in the farmers' bank accounts from June 28. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday decided to deposit the scheme benefit for the ensuing Kharif season in farmers' bank accounts.

He directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take necessary action in this regard.

The Rythu Bandhu benefit will be deposited in the accounts in a phased manner.