Rythu Sangham to hold women farmers’ meet on March 31

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rythu Sangham has announced that the Women Farmers’ State Conference will be held on 31 March at Ramannapet in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. State leaders Potineni Sudarshan Rao, Sagar, and central committee member Julakanti Ranga Reddy have called upon farmers to make the event a success. At the state office on Friday, posters for the upcoming conference were unveiled to mark the official launch of the campaign. Speaking on the occasion, leaders stated that women farmers from across various districts will participate to discuss pressing issues and frame future action plans.

They pointed out that with increasing mechanisation, women are taking on a larger share of agricultural work, yet governments have failed to accord them due recognition. The leaders criticised attempts to hand over agriculture to corporate interests through bills on seeds, markets, and electricity.

They highlighted that women farmers lack land rights and joint pattas, despite repeated promises made before elections. They also stressed the need for joint liability groups to provide credit support and special schemes to encourage women in allied sectors such as dairy, horticulture, poultry, and fisheries.

The conference will deliberate on designing farm equipment to reduce the workload of women and address the rising number of suicides among women farmers.

Leaders urged wide participation to ensure the success of the event. The poster release was attended by state vice-president Aribandi Prasad Rao, Pesargayala Janga Reddy, and assistant secretary Mood Shoban, among others.