Sacrifices of freedom fighters recalled

Hyderabad: The 79th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Kohinoor community, organized by Auro Realty at Khanamet, Hitech City, Hyderabad. The event commenced with flag hoisting by the Chief Guest, Nagara Bejugam, a resident of Kohinoor, who addressed the residents, recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters and inspiring the young crowd to work towards the vision of Naya Bharat.

Children from Kohinoor actively participated in quizzes and cultural performances, making the celebration vibrant and memorable. Dr. Israt, resident of Kohinoor, Ramana, Mahedhar, B Srinivas of CBRE and Kranthi Kumar of Auro successfully coordinated and organized the program.