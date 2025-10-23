Sadar fest frenzy turns Hyderabad streets into spots with joyous vibes

Hyderabad: The festive cheer in the city continued after Diwali, as several environs of Hyderabad came alive with vibrant colours, traditional music, and joyous crowds celebrating the Sadar Festival, one of the most significant cultural events of the Yadav community. The celebrations, held a day after Diwali, transformed the streets into a spectacle of devotion, tradition, and unity. From early evening, groups of Yadav community members gathered in festive attire, leading magnificent processions from their homes and localities. The air echoed with the rhythmic beats of drums and the energetic cheers of participants dancing in perfect sync, holding decorated sticks and waving colourful flags.

The highlight of the celebration was the grand entry of majestic bulls, adorned with garlands, mirrors, and vibrant fabrics, symbolising strength, prosperity, and gratitude to nature. At the heart of the celebrations this year was the Sadar Festival 2025 event held at YMCA Grounds, Narayanaguda, which began at 7 p.m. and drew thousands of devotees, spectators, and tourists. Streets surrounding the venue were filled with people eager to witness the traditional procession, which has now become a major cultural attraction of Hyderabad during the Diwali season. A striking feature of the event was the sight of youngsters performing daring stunts and dancing atop the bulls, captivating the attention of everyone present. The synchronisation of drum beats with the energetic dance performances created an electrifying atmosphere that reflected the pride and cultural identity of the Yadav community.

The Sadar Festival, also known as Gopastami in certain regions, is deeply rooted in the agrarian traditions of the Yadavs, who revere cattle as sacred and integral to their livelihood. As part of the rituals, community members perform special pooja (worship) to the bull, offer it sweets, turmeric, and flowers, and ceremoniously allow it to enter their homes—a gesture believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and happiness throughout the year. Elderly members of the community emphasised the importance of preserving this tradition, which connects younger generations to their roots: “Sadar is not just a festival, it is a symbol of our gratitude to the bulls that have supported generations of farmers. It reminds us to respect and protect the animals that sustain our lives.” The festive mood extended late into the night, with crowds continuing to dance, chant, and celebrate under strings of lights that illuminated the city. The aroma of festive foods, the sound of conch shells, and the glow of diyas added to the charm of the evening, making it a perfect conclusion to the Diwali festivities. Hyderabad once again showcased its rich cultural diversity and deep-rooted traditions. The celebrations reflected not only devotion but also the enduring community spirit that continues to define the city’s festive landscape—vibrant, inclusive, and full of life.