Safeguarding culture along with literature is vital: Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma stated that in today’s society, it is the responsibility of everyone to protect not only literature but also culture. He inaugurated the Saraswati Literary Fest organised by the Varma Foundation on the occasion of Vyasa Purnima at JNTU on Thursday as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the idea that the whole world is one family, was given to us a thousand years ago to instill the thought that everyone in society is part of our family. No matter how fast we advance in the name of technology, only if we stay rooted to our origins will we achieve the right results”.

He said that India’s cultural heritage must be carried forward alongside development and added that the concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” forms the basis for today’s idea of a global village.

Varma Foundation Chairman Varma, speaking on the occasion, said that this festival is not limited to books alone but serves as a platform for expression of thought, writing, and dialogue. He informed that the celebrations will continue for two days. He mentioned that for the past few years, Saraswati Literary Fests have been organised in various states with the aim of showcasing India’s historical greatness to students through diverse artistic presentations.

As part of the fest, on the first day, debates and storytelling sessions were held on topics such as the importance of Indian knowledge systems in the 21st century, storytelling in the entertainment industry, stories in the digital age, and sustainable literature, along with Panchatantra tales.

He revealed that this programme is being organised with the support of the Telangana State Department of Language and Culture.

The event was also attended by Dr. B.V.R Mohan Reddy, Founder of Cyient, along with representatives from Amaravani and Jignasa Foundations.