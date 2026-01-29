Safety steps must to prevent road fatalities: Joel Davis

Hyderabad: Joint Commissioner of Police Joel Davis has revealed that nearly 8,000 people lost their lives in road accidents across Telangana last year. Speaking at the Arrive Alive road safety awareness programme, he emphasised that 70 to 80 per cent of these fatalities are entirely preventable through the adoption of basic safety precautions. The movement was initiated by the State DGP to ensure that road safety awareness reaches every household and institution in the state.

On Wednesday, the Hyderabad Traffic Police, in collaboration with Vasavi Engineering College, organised a massive awareness session at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium in Ibrahim Bagh. The event saw the participation of over 600 students and faculty members who were educated on the concept of defensive driving. This technique focuses on the skill of avoiding accidents even when other road users make mistakes. The session also addressed the devastating socio-economic impact that road accidents have on families.

To encourage public intervention during emergencies, Joel Davis explained the provisions of the Good Samaritan Act. He clarified that bystanders who help accident victims are not mandated to provide personal details or phone numbers. Furthermore, police will not coerce helpers to become witnesses against their will. Private hospitals have also been directed to provide immediate treatment during the critical golden hour. The government is currently exploring reward systems through the Transport Department for individuals who save lives on the road.

DCP Traffic Rahul Hegde reminded students that roads are common public property and that traffic rules exist to ensure equal access and safety for every citizen. The programme concluded with a call for students to act as ambassadors for road safety. Key attendees included Vasavi College of Engineering Principal SV Ramana, Additional DCP Traffic Venugopal Reddy, NSS Coordinator Venkateshwar Rao and other senior traffic officials.