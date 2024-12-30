Live
Sai Dinesh's Journey to Success: Overcoming Struggles to Achieve All India Rank 40 in CA Exams
Despite financial hardships and health challenges, 22-year-old Sai Dinesh from Hyderabad achieved an All India Rank of 40 in the CA final exams. Learn about his inspiring journey and the support that helped him succeed.
Sai Dinesh, a 22-year-old from Hyderabad, worked hard to reach his dream. He passed the difficult CA final exams and got an All India Rank of 40. His father is a small contractor, and Dinesh's family struggled with money. But Dinesh’s goal is to help his family live a better life.
Dinesh's sister is also very smart. She studied at IIIT Basara and now works in a software company. They are the first in their family to finish college.
Dinesh faced many challenges. After finishing school, he decided to become a Chartered Accountant (CA), but his family was worried because it is a very tough path. His father wasn’t sure he could support Dinesh’s studies, but Dinesh didn’t give up. He worked hard, even when he got very sick during the exams because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He had to take the exams at different times, but he didn’t let that stop him.
Before his final exams, Dinesh studied late at night, from 10 pm to 5 am. He studied 12 to 14 hours a day, even though it was stressful. He is grateful to his parents, teachers, and mentors for their support.
Now that he has passed his exams, Dinesh is looking forward to new opportunities through special placements for top students. He is excited about the future and wants to make his family proud.