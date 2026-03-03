Sajjanar calls for peaceful Holi, warns revellers of strict action



Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has urged citizens to celebrate the Holi festival peacefully and responsibly in the city. He cautioned that strict action will be taken against anyone who causes inconvenience or disturbs public order.

The Commissioner said with the ongoing Ramzan month, care be taken to ensure no disturbance is caused to Muslim prayers. He directed the police to work in coordination with Peace Committees and to arrange additional security in sensitive areas.

On Monday, the Commissioner held a video conference with the police officers and conducted a review meeting at TGICCC, Banjara Hills. He directed the officers to prioritisevisible policing to ensure no untoward incident occur during the festival. He stated that Blue Colts and patrolling staff must maintain constant vigilance across the city.

Sajjanar made it clear that forcibly applying colours on unwilling persons will not be tolerated.

He warned against throwing colours in public places, on pedestrians, or on vehicles. He also mentioned that SHE Teams will be keeping a watch across the city to curb miscreants behaving indecently towards women.

He advised the public to use natural colours instead of chemical ones and stated that there is no permission for DJs during the celebrations. He warned that vehicles will be seized if youths are found roaming in groups on the roads and creating a nuisance.

On the occasion of Holi, he announced that restrictions have been imposed on liquor shops, toddy compounds and bars & restaurants within the Hyderabad Commissionerate limits from 6am to 6pm on Tuesday.

He said that cases will be registered under the City Police Act against those violating the regulations during the Holi festival. He advised citizens to immediately inform Dial 100 if any law and order issue arises anywhere in the city. He appealed to the people of the city to cooperate with the police and celebrate the festival happily.

Additional CP Tafseer Iqbal, Joint CPs Swetha, SM Vijay Kumar, DCPs Khare Kiran Prabhakar, Rupesh, Venkata Lakshmi, and others were present.