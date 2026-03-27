Sajjanar Conducts Field Inspection of Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra Security Arrangements

Hyderabad: In view of the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra, the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Sri VC Sajjanar, personally inspected the security and safety arrangements in the Sitaram Bagh and surrounding areas on Friday.

Addressing the media during the inspection, Commissioner Sajjanar stated that the Police Department has completed all necessary preparations to ensure the procession is conducted peacefully and smoothly. He informed that a comprehensive route map has been finalized, with the Shobha Yatra scheduled to commence at 2:00 PM from the Sitaram Bagh Temple and conclude by 10:00 PM.

Key highlights of the security plan shared by the Commissioner include -

Inter-Departmental Coordination: Multiple departments have worked together to thoroughly review the procession routes and address any potential obstacles.

Technological Surveillance: The entire route will be under constant 24/7 surveillance through high-definition CCTV cameras and drones to monitor movements in real-time.

Heavy Deployment: A robust security force of approximately 3,000 personnel has been deployed to maintain law and order throughout the event.

Earlier in the day, the Commissioner was joined by the Hon'ble Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla and GHMC Commissioner Shri RV Karnan, IAS, at the Sri Sitarama Chandra Swamy Temple. Together, they offered special prayers and sought the blessings of the deity for the well-being of the citizens.

The Commissioner urged the public to cooperate with the police personnel on duty to ensure a safe and celebratory atmosphere for all devotees.