Sajjanar denies buzz on fuel crunch; urges citizens to avoid panic buying

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Wednesday dismissed rumours of a fuel shortage in the city and urged the public not to believe or spread misinformation. He assured that there are sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel to last for approximately 60 days and that there is no need to panic.

In view of the misconceptions surrounding the fuel supply in the city, a high-level review meeting was held at the TGICCCon Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Hyderabad district collector Hari Chandana Dasari, Additional CP L&O South Range, Tafseer Iqbal, and Joint CP, L&O North Range N Swetha, along with Civil Supplies officials.

The Commissioner said the Police Department is in constant coordination with oil companies to ensure an uninterrupted supply across the city.

Sajjanar urged the citizens to avoid panic buying - the ‘No Stock’ boards seen at some filling stations are temporary, caused by a sudden surge in demand as citizens are rushing to get ‘full tanks’. “This is the result of a panic buying, not an actual shortage,” he said.

The commissioner said on March 22, as many as 3,024 kiloliters of fuel were sold, which doubled to 6,400 kiloliters on the next day. “The situation at 240 petrol pumps under the Commissionerate is being monitored 24/7 by Civil Supplies and Revenue officials.”

He said “Selling loose petrol or diesel in bottles and cans is strictly prohibited. Legal action will be taken against violators.” Furthermore, Sajjanar said that social media is being monitored; those spreading fake news to create public unrest will face severe consequences.

Hari Chandana Dasari, stated that a special control room has been established to monitor the situation and assist the public. She confirmed that supply is smooth across 186 bunks in the Hyderabad district. She appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration and refrain from crowding petrol stations unnecessarily, as all measures have been taken to ensure essential services remain unaffected.