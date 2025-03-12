Sajjanar rings alarm bells on online betting in State

Hyderabad: The Senior IPS Officer and Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) VC Sajjanar has warned against the dangers of online betting following the tragic incident of a student’s death.

“Online betting has claimed the life of a degree student. The parents, who hoped their son would settle down as an agricultural officer after completing BSc in Agriculture, have seen their dreams shattered. Youngsters do not fall into the trap of easy money and destroy your future,” he posted on ‘X’.

The tragic incident involved Sirikonda Nikhil Rao (22), a third-year BSc agriculture student at a college in Hyderabad. Nikhil, a resident of Mannempalli in Karimnagar district, had accumulated significant debts from online betting. Nikhil, overwhelmed by his debts, chose not to board the bus and instead returned to his village. Tragically, he lost his life by jumping into an agricultural well.

Meanwhile, Sajjanar also held a conversation with Anvesh, a world traveller from the Telugu States, about the regulation of betting apps. Sajjanar posted, “I had a conversation with Anvesh about the regulation of betting apps and the influence of social media personalities promoting them. Explore the real impact of these apps on people’s lives and the steps authorities are taking to control them.” He stated, “Every day, our RTC bus drivers save at least 100 lives, while our conductors walk over 12 km inside the buses while issuing tickets. Public transport buses are among the greatest universities on this planet—they teach us invaluable lessons about life.”

Sajjanar said, “Those promoting betting apps are akin to cyber terrorist, endangering digital safety and financial security.”