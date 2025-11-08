Sajjanar to cricketers: Stop promoting 'betting demon'

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Friday took to the social media platform ‘X’ to strongly criticise cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, following reports that the EDhas initiated a probe into their alleged involvement in promoting online betting platforms and attaching their assets.

In a sharp post, Sajjanar questioned how such public figures, who “even monetise affection,” could serve as role models for the youth.

He wrote: “Due to addiction to the betting epidemic, countless young people are destroying their lives with their own hands. Thousands have committed suicide. Aren’t these individuals responsible for promoting the betting demon tearing society apart?”

Urging celebrities to use their influence responsibly, he added that they should speak “four good words” to help the youth reach higher positions, instead of misleading those who admire them.

The ED had recently questioned several celebrities for allegedly endorsing or receiving payments from illegal betting platforms operating through offshore websites.