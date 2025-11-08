Live
- 3-tier security, CAPF support for high-stakes JH by-poll
- Nigerian deported for 10-year overstay in Hyd
- Sanjay Thumma named MINAR flour brand ambassador
- Jagan seeks exemption from appearance in CBI court
- SCR marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ with tribute at Rail Nilayam
- Bus owner held in Kurnool tragedy
- Nayi Disha marks 10 years empowering caregivers as agents of change
- Tourism will become a gamechanger, says Durgesh
- AIITA felicitates Dr Abdul Qadeer for receiving Sir Syed Award
- Common devotees get more darshan time, says TTD EO
Sajjanar to cricketers: Stop promoting 'betting demon'
Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Friday took to the social media platform ‘X’ to strongly criticise cricketers Suresh Raina and...
Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Friday took to the social media platform ‘X’ to strongly criticise cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, following reports that the EDhas initiated a probe into their alleged involvement in promoting online betting platforms and attaching their assets.
In a sharp post, Sajjanar questioned how such public figures, who “even monetise affection,” could serve as role models for the youth.
He wrote: “Due to addiction to the betting epidemic, countless young people are destroying their lives with their own hands. Thousands have committed suicide. Aren’t these individuals responsible for promoting the betting demon tearing society apart?”
Urging celebrities to use their influence responsibly, he added that they should speak “four good words” to help the youth reach higher positions, instead of misleading those who admire them.
The ED had recently questioned several celebrities for allegedly endorsing or receiving payments from illegal betting platforms operating through offshore websites.