Sandhya Theater Stamped: Akbaruddin Demands Investigation, Revanth Reddy Assures Action

There was a brief discussion in the Assembly regarding the Sandhya Theater stampede. AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident.

He criticised Allu Arjun for not visiting the hospital after the stampede, in which a woman tragically died, and a boy was seriously injured.

Akbaruddin demanded that legal action be taken and that a full investigation be conducted.

During the discussion on the Rythu Bharosa scheme, CM Revanth Reddy responded, assuring that a comprehensive investigation would be carried out, and necessary action would be taken.