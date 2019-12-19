Sangareddy: CCTV cameras installed in Kandi village
Sangareddy: Circle Inspector Sridhar Reddy said CCTV cameras would ensure safety for the villages. He installed 35 CCTV cameras in the Kandi village on Wednesday.
The CI said 200 cameras were installed in eight villages. The crime rate has decreased after installation of cameras, he said. The CI appealed sarpanches of villages to come forward to install CCTV cameras.
19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT