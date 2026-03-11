Sanitation drive ramped up in Malkajgiri under action plan

Hyderabad: Sanitation activities were intensified across the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) as part of the State government’s 99-Day Public Governance – Progress Plan.

On the fifth day of the programme, MMC Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy conducted field inspections in Anandbagh Circle and reviewed urban sanitation management.

During the visit, the Commissioner inspected sanitation conditions and directed Sanitation Field Assistants (SFAs) to strictly implement 100 per cent door-to-door garbage collection from every household through SAT autos.

Later, the Commissioner, along with Uppal Zonal Commissioner Radhika Gupta, inspected sanitation works around Capra Lake. The officials reviewed cleanliness in the lake surroundings, the garbage collection system, and the equipment being used to remove weeds and grass around the lake.

During the inspection, members of a nearby colony association informed the Commissioner that unidentified persons were dumping garbage and construction debris near the lake. Responding to the complaint, he directed sanitation enforcement teams to identify the offenders and impose fines on those dumping waste on roads or near the lake.

As part of the Day-5 activities under the 99-day action plan, special sanitation drives were conducted in 44 government offices, Basti Dawakhanas and other public premises within the city limits. Officials removed 35,257 kilograms of solid waste from various areas and transported it to designated dumping yards. In addition, 424 administrative files were cleared to expedite public services.