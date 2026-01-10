Sankranthi fervour begins as the people flock to hometowns from Hyderabad

With schools and colleges closed for the Sankranthi festival holidays, city dwellers are flocking to their villages with family, leading to overwhelming crowds at railway stations. Trains departing from the city's four main railway terminals to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are fully booked, creating a bustling atmosphere at local stations.

In anticipation of the Sankranthi rush, railway officials have announced the operation of a total of 804 special trains throughout January. This includes 48 Sabarimala specials, 162 Sankranthi specials, 194 unreserved specials, and an additional 400 trains to various other destinations.

To ensure a smooth travel experience, special measures have been implemented at all levels. At Secunderabad railway station, for instance, officials have activated 17 booking counters and 20 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) to accommodate passengers purchasing unreserved tickets. Furthermore, a 3% discount on unreserved tickets is being offered to encourage cashless payments.

To manage the considerable influx of passengers, alternative arrangements have also been established. Temporary stops for 16 trains have been provided at Hi-Tech City station, while Charlapalli station is set to accommodate 11 trains and Lingampalli station a further 10.

Railway officials are optimistic that these measures will help ensure a safe and hassle-free travel experience for all passengers during this festive period.