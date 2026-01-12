Sankranti exodus dries up business at Musheerabad fish market

Hyderabad: As the Sankranti festival approaches, the usual buzz at Musheerabad Fish Market has slowed down, with fish sellers reporting a sharp dip in business due to the festive exodus of city residents to their hometowns. Despite the festive season generally boosting food purchases, but this week has seen noticeably fewer customers, causing losses for traders.

Thotaala Sai Kumar, owner of a PRF fish stall at the market, said that public turnout has dropped by nearly 70 per cent as many families have already left the city to celebrate Sankranti in their native places.

“Last week the business was good, but this week the crowd is much less. People are rushing to villages, so the market is dull,” he explained. Sai Kumar noted that Sundays are usually the most profitable days for fish sellers.

“On a normal Sunday, business would easily touch Rs 5 lakh. But now, it is not even Rs 2 lakh,” he said, highlighting the significant impact on daily earnings. The reduced demand has also led to a fall in prices. Prawns, which usually sell at around Rs 400 per kg, are now being sold at Rs 350 per kg. Similarly, big fish varieties that normally cost between Rs 150 and Rs 170 per kg are now available at around Rupees 120 per kg.

“These reduced prices mean losses for us. Even after lowering rates, the crowd hasn’t picked up much,” Sai Kumar added. While some customers are still seen buying fish and prawns, the overall footfall remains far lower than usual. Sellers say that although Sankranti is a festive period, the tradition of celebrating it in native villages directly affects city markets.

Fish traders hope that business will gradually improve once people return to Hyderabad after the festival holidays. Until then, many stall owners are bracing themselves for a lean period, trying to manage losses while continuing to serve the limited number of customers visiting the market.