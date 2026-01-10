Sankranti spirit fills city as holiday travellers flock to hometowns

Hyderabad: With Sankranti just around the corner, Hyderabad is witnessing a surge in festive travel as people begin their journey back to their hometowns to celebrate the harvest festival with their families. Following the government’s declaration of Sankranti holidays starting from January 10, railway stations, metro stations and bus stops across the city are crowded with passengers, marking the beginning of the annual festive exodus.

From early morning till late night, all metro stations and major bus stops in the city are bustling with activity. Long queues, packed platforms and crowded waiting areas have become a common sight as students, working professionals, daily wage earners and families travel to different parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states. Many are seen carrying bags filled with clothes, gifts and festive essentials, reflecting the emotional importance of Sankranti as a family centric festival.

Railway stations are experiencing heavy footfall, with both special and regular trains running at near full capacity. Passengers are patiently navigating through heavy crowds and luggage, while railway and transport employees are actively engaged in managing the rush. Similarly, bus stops across the city are witnessing continuous arrivals and departures, as many opt for road travel to reach their villages in time for the celebrations.

Among the travellers are several working youths, who expressed excitement about finally getting time to spend with their families. Nidadavollu Durga Prasad, Manikanta Gudivaka and Nagma Yellareddy, all working professionals, shared that they are heading to their hometowns to celebrate the upcoming Sankranti festival with their families. They said that after months of busy work schedules, Sankranti holidays have given them a much needed opportunity to reconnect with their loved ones.

“Finally, got time to spend quality time with family, and that, too, for Sankranti. We are very excited to celebrate the festival at home,” they said, adding that Sankranti holds a special place as it brings families together through traditional rituals, festive food and togetherness.

Students returning home after academic schedules and working adults taking a break from professional routines form a significant portion of the crowd. For many, Sankranti is not just a festival, but a chance to reconnect with their roots and relive traditions that are deeply tied to village life.

Authorities have increased monitoring and arrangements at transport hubs to ensure smoother movement and effective crowd control. Despite the congestion, the overall atmosphere remains festive, with excitement and anticipation clearly visible on the faces of travellers. As the holiday period begins, Hyderabad temporarily transforms into a transit city, highlighting how deeply Sankranti is woven into the cultural and emotional fabric of the people.

The travel rush is expected to continue over the next few days, underlining the festival’s significance as one of the most widely celebrated occasions in the region.`