Saudi Film Nights–India: A grand celebration of cultural exchange

Hyderabad: The Saudi Film Commission hosted the spectacular Saudi Film Nights – India, an extraordinary cinematic event that showcased the finest films from Saudi Arabia. This prestigious celebration was organised by Dome Entertainment, in collaboration with Kalaraj Media & Entertainments at PVR RK Cineplex in Banjara Hills on Friday.

The event’s proceedings kicked off with a glamorous red-carpet arrival, where filmmakers, actors, and film enthusiasts mingled in anticipation of the evening’s showcase. The screenings began with a thought-provoking short film, ‘Mashnig’s Life’, followed by the screening of the feature film ‘Slave’. Both films exemplified the rich storytelling and cinematic brilliance of Saudi Arabia.

The event enhanced the cultural bond between Saudi Arabia and India while highlighting the artistic richness of Saudi cinema.