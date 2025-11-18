Saudi tragedy: Centre swings into action with spl. steps, says Bandi

The Central Government has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of 42 Indian pilgrims travelling from Mecca to Medina. The incident occurred in the Mufarhat area between Badr and Medina, when a bus carrying pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker, resulting in a devastating fire.

Reacting swiftly, the Centre has stepped in on a war footing to provide assistance to the victims and their families. Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs are in talks with the Saudi government to ensure immediate relief measures and coordination.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has already begun arrangements for the families of the deceased, including identification of victims, medical support for the injured and logistical assistance for repatriation. The Embassy is working closely with Saudi authorities to expedite necessary procedures.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was in Karimnagar at the time of the tragedy, expressed deep grief over the incident.

He confirmed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring the situation and has spoken to Saudi officials to ensure that Indian diplomats are extending all possible support.

To assist families and relatives of the victims, the Centre has set up a 24×7 Control Room and announced a special helpline. The helpline numbers include 8002440003 (toll-free), 0122614093, 0126614276, and 0556122301. Officials explained that these numbers will serve as direct points of contact for families seeking information, assistance, or guidance in the wake of the tragedy.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay assured that the Centre will provide all possible support to the families of the deceased and the injured. “We will ensure better medical assistance to those injured and extend every form of cooperation to the families. The government stands with them in this hour of grief,” he said. He also conveyed heartfelt condolences, praying for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace.

The Union Minister further emphasised that the Centre will take appropriate steps to strengthen the safety and security of pilgrims in the future. He noted that the tragedy highlights the need for enhanced safeguards and coordination to protect Indian citizens undertaking religious journeys abroad.