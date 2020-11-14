SBI adopts 15 tigers at Hyderabad Zoo Park

Hyderabad: As a part of Animal Adoption Programme, the State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad Circle, adopted 15 Tigers for a period of one year. Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, Hyderabad Circle, presented a cheque for Rs 15 lakh to R Sobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) and Chief Wildlife Warden, towards the adoption charges on Friday.

On the occasion, 5 jackal puppies were released into the enclosure for public display at Jackal enclosure by Om Prakash Mishra, Sobha, Dr Sidhanand Kukerty, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Prod) and Director Zoo Park, N Kshitija, Curator, A Nagamani, Dy Curator. These puppies were born during the Coronavirus Lockdown and are 8-month-old. Later, Sobha, and Om Prakash planted the saplings at New Aviary enclosure.

Speaking on the occasion, Om Prakash said that SBI is playing a vital role in the conservation of Tigers at Nehru Zoological Park. He expressed his happiness on the management of Tigers and Zoo park and opened that good hygiene is maintained and a lot of care is being taken for maintaining good health of the animals." He assured that the SBI will continue to adopt the Tigers in future also. He congratulated the Zoo Management and the Forest Department, Telangana State Hyderabad for breeding the Tigers (Normal and White).