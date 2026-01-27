SBI Hyderabad CGM calls for efficiency, ethics at Republic Day event

Hyderabad: State Bank of India, Local Head Office (LHO), Hyderabad, celebrated the 77th Republic Day with enthusiasm on Monday, themed ‘150 Years of Vande Mataram,’ at the Northern Lawns of the LHO premises. S Radhakrishnan, Chief General Manager, SBI Hyderabad Circle, unfurled the National Flag.

Addressing employees, Radhakrishnan extended Republic Day greetings and urged staff to pursue excellence as a daily habit, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision. He emphasised that the Local Head Office sets the benchmark for the entire circle and stressed the need to deliver world-class customer experience across branches, ATMs, CSPs and digital platforms such as YONO and Internet Banking.

He called for strict operational efficiency with zero tolerance for infrastructure downtime and directed branches to actively migrate routine transactions to alternate channels. Highlighting ethical vigilance, he encouraged a “see something, say something” approach to prevent fraud and promoted a culture of 360-degree professionalism and mutual respect within the SBI family.

The programme was attended by senior executives, staff, and their families. Cultural performances by staff, felicitation of meritorious children, and honours for Bank Armed Guards marked the celebrations.