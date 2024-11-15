SBI staff’s presence of mind averts digital arrest scam

Hyderabad: State Bank of India staff of Mahabubnagar Clock Tower branch saved one of its customers from digital arrest and cyber fraud on Thursday. M Anitha, a senior associate at SBI, Clock Tower branch, Mahbubnagar saved the hard money of the customer.

The customer visited the branch on Thursday and submitted a request for transfer of Rs 4.20 lakh from his account and submitted RTGS form at the counter. M Anitha asked the purpose of transfer. On being enquired, the customer appeared tensed and worried. The customer was not in a position to tell clearly and was murmuring. Immediately on sensing the problem, the staff took him to the Chief Manager of the Branch. The Chief Manager, Shushma Indla, requested customer to be seated and relax.

The customer was not able to speak properly and pointed towards the mobile phone placed in his shirt pocket. The Chief Manager felt that something was wrong with this transaction and on further enquiry it was evident that the customer was a victim of digital arrest scam (via WhatsApp video call). The Chief Manager asked the customer to submit KYC documents. The customer was given assurance and a hold was placed on the account.

The Branch Manager informed the local police authorities. Within a span of 10 minutes the police authorities from One Town PS visited the branch. The police authorities after the preliminary enquiry with the customer took him to the Cyber Cell Office. The Cyber Police authorities spoke to the fraudster over the telephone and lodged a complaint. The customer finally realised that he was under cyber-attack and digital arrest. The customer came back to the bank branch and thanked the SBI staff for averting the fraudulent transaction and saving his hard-earned money.

The bank authorities say that customers should report suspicious transactions / incidents of fraud immediately by calling 1930 or by lodging a complaint on the official government portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.