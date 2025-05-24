SCB gives Rs 23-crore push to modern sports complex

Hyderabad: In a landmark move for the development of the Secunderabad Cantonment area, around Rs 23.5 crore has been sanctioned for sports complex, Dhobi Ghat and tabled in the SCB meeting held on Friday.

Accordingly, there has been a plan to construct a sports complex with cricket practice pitches, badminton courts, a swimming pool, a walking track for seniors, and a seating gallery for spectators. Basic infrastructure, such as water facilities and modern restrooms, is also set to be included. In that regard, the State Government has sanctioned Rs. 23.5 crore for the construction of a world-class Sports Complex at Dhobi Ghat Ground. An official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has already been signed.

Apart from this, during the meeting, various other issues were also discussed on sanctioning of certain maintenance works for the water supply and drainage system. Explaining about the sports complex, Sri Ganesh, MLA, Secunderabad Cantonment, said, “This is the highest-ever amount sanctioned for a single development project in the history of the Cantonment and the completion of the complex will help several sport enthusiasts realise their dreams”.

Addressing another major concern, the MLA stated that the State Government has increased the water supply to the Cantonment area from 5.9 MGD to 6.9 MGD, and is ready to provide more if needed and is also planning to build pump houses, overhead tanks, and a reservoir—if the required land is allocated. Also, there is a plan to construct a multipurpose function hall and an integrated residential school, provided the Board allocates the necessary land. Additionally, there is a plan to revive the Ramannakunta lake and develop it with walking tracks and recreational spaces.