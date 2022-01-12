SCB grappling with Covid tests, vax drives as cases surge in city

Secunderabad: With the surge in Covid cases in the city, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board health officials, once again, are toiling endlessly with Covid tests and vaccination drives, though SCB lacks proper facilities.

As the Cantonment area has three dispensaries and four Urban Primary Health Centres, the Cantonment General Hospital, Bolarum, is treating all patients. But the health centres lack proper staff and the dispensaries are without seating facilities and infrastructure. As the hospital records show, around 350 people tested positive during the past two weeks.

According to the Health officers, till the third week of December, Covid cases were in single digits in the SCB areas. They went up steeply in the first week of this month. The Cantonment area does have dispensaries in Picket, Trimulgherry and Bowenpally; the Urban Primary Health Centres at Bowenpally, Picket, Bolarum, Rasoolpura, and Balamrai lack proper facilities. Consequently, during the vaccination drive, due to lack of room, people are being given vaccine doses in the open.

Dr Raj Kumari, Deputy DMHO, SCB said, "Covid cases have increased in the first week of January, but no Omicron case has been reported in the SCB areas. During the first and second wave we had a tough time to trace people due to lack of medical staff. Slowly a few NGOs have joined hands with us and recruited a few volunteers to support us. All the health centres in SCB lacks staff. There are 119 medical staffers in Trimulgherry and Bowenpally dispensaries; there are no medical officers.

Many representations were given to the higher authorities, but there has been no response. A major problem we face is lack of proper rooms in UPHCs. We are facing hardships during the vaccination drive, as there is no proper room for waiting and observation rooms. People are forced to take the vaccine and move out. Also, no drinking water facilities have been provided at all health centres."

On the condition anonymity, a senior medical staffer of the Cantonment Hospital said, "As it is the nodal hospital for Covid, it has 60 beds. An ICU ward has been set up; 60 oxygen cylinders have been kept ready. The RT-PCR test and Rapid Antigen Test are being conducted. We have sufficient kits. However, the main problem is lack of medical staff. Daily 70-80 fever cases are reported. People with severe symptoms are advised to undergo tests. Eight Covid positive patients are admitted".