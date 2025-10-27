Scholars invited to explore Vajpayee’s legacy in national paper contest

Hyderabad: Ina tribute to Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s enduring legacy, Treenetra Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has announced a national competition on research paper presentation.

The initiative, themed ‘Atal Drishti – Vikasit Bharat ka Sankalp’ (Atal’s Vision – India’s Resolve for a Progressive Nation), aims to inspire academic engagement with Vajpayee Ji’s contributions to democratic governance, inclusive development, and nation-building.

Scheduled for November 19, 2025, the competition invites research scholars, academicians and postgraduate students from across the country to submit original papers exploring diverse aspects of Vajpayee’s statesmanship. Submissions are due by November 15 via the official Google Form link provided on the foundation’s website.The top three entries will receive the National Researcher Award, a Rs 10,000 cash prize and the opportunity to present their research highlights before dignitaries during the Centenary Memorial Lecture at Hindu College, University of Delhi. Additionally, the best 12 papers will be published in a Scopus-indexed commemorative volume.

Sub-themes include Vajpayee’s leadership in governance reforms, foreign policy, economic vision, poetic reflections and his role in parliamentary ethics and public engagement. The competition will be conducted online, with presentations evaluated by a jury of eminent scholars.

Treenetra Foundation has partnered with Hindu College and KR Mangalam University as Knowledge Partners. Founder Nune Balraj and Co-Founder Bharathi Kalavagunta appealed to academic institutions nationwide to promote this initiative and encourage participation.

This academic tribute seeks to rekindle interest in Vajpayee’s visionary ideals and foster scholarly dialogue on India’s path to progress. For details and submission guidelines, visit: www.treenetrafoundation.org