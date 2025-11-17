Science of Survival Takes Centre Stage at Medicover’s World Prematurity Day Event

Hyderabad | 17 November 2025 : Medicover Woman & Child Hospitals, Hitec City, today hosted a deeply moving World Prematurity Day celebration, bringing together families, doctors, nurses, supporting staff and NICU graduates who returned to share the joy of milestones once filled with uncertainty.

The event honoured millions of babies born too soon, acknowledged the strength of their families, and recognised the tireless dedication of healthcare professionals who support them. Globally, an estimated 15 million babies are born preterm each year. India alone accounts for 3.5 million, reflecting the magnitude of the challenge nationwide.

Against this backdrop, Medicover Woman & Child Hospitals has established itself as a centre of excellence in neonatal care, blending technology, expertise, and compassion to deliver some of the finest outcomes. Over the last four years, the hospital has cared for more than 1,200 newborns, including 680 premature babies, supported by a 25-bed Level III NICU equipped with advanced neonatal technology. Several life-saving devices currently used in the unit are among the most sophisticated available, contributing to remarkably strong survival outcomes and significantly low complication rates.

Babies born as early as 23–26 weeks, weighing between 550 grams and 970 grams, have gone on to achieve healthy early childhood milestones — a testament to cutting-edge care and collaborative neonatal teamwork. Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, Dr. Hari Krishna Executive Director, Medicover Hospitals, India, said: “Preterm babies remind us that survival is a science refined by compassion. At Medicover, our commitment goes far beyond stabilising fragile newborns — it is about giving each child the chance to grow, learn and flourish.

Today’s celebration is a tribute to the extraordinary spirit of these babies and the unwavering strength of their families.” Sharing insights on the evolution of neonatal excellence, Dr. Ravinder Reddy Parige, Director of Neonatology & Paediatrics, added: “Every premature baby’s journey is a story of resilience. Families spend days, weeks and sometimes months in the NICU, standing by their little ones with immense courage.

Their hope fuels our mission. With world-class infrastructure, meticulous clinical protocols and a highly skilled team, we are proud to see outcomes that match global standards. The science of survival has truly transformed what once felt impossible into everyday reality.” The event saw families reconnecting with doctors who cared for their newborns, celebrating with emotion-filled reunions, fun activities and shared memories.

Many expressed gratitude for the support they received during the most vulnerable phases of their journey. The day concluded with a collective message — that while prematurity begins with uncertainty, the right blend of science, skilled care and parental strength can turn every tiny beginning into a powerful story of hope.