Scientific breakthrough revives ‘Poniki’ tree, securing future of Nirmal handicrafts

In a landmark achievement for forest conservation and cultural heritage, researchers at the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu, have developed a revolutionary germination technique for Givotiarottleriformis—locally known as “Poniki.” This rare tree species is vital to the famed Nirmal handicraft industry.

The innovation, led by M Sc research scholar Maloth Mounika under the guidance of Dr Reeja Sundaram, Assistant Professor in the Department of Tree Breeding and Improvement, has dramatically improved seed germination rates to between 75 and 80%. This breakthrough overcomes long-standing challenges posed by the tree’s hard, water-impermeable seed coat and prolonged dormancy, which previously hindered regeneration.

The researchers pointed out that Poniki is deeply rooted in Telangana’s craft legacy, and its wood is prized for its soft, lightweight texture, making it ideal for crafting lacquered toys, figurines, and traditional artefacts that hold the Geographical Indication (GI) tag of Nirmal. However, habitat degradation had pushed the species toward decline, threatening both biodiversity and the livelihoods of hundreds of artisan families.

V Krishna, Dean of FCRI, described the research finding as “Science Meeting Culture in a Revival Mission.” He stated, “This achievement reflects FCRI’s commitment to blending scientific innovation with cultural preservation. Reviving Givotiarottleriformis is not just about protecting a native tree species—it’s about sustaining artisan communities and preserving Telangana’s unique heritage.”

The new germination protocol, currently under patent review, opens doors for large-scale plantation, ecological restoration, and a reliable supply of raw material for the Nirmal toy industry. FCRI plans to transfer this technology to forest departments and artisan clusters across the region.

The tree, which is native to dry deciduous forests across several states including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, also holds medicinal value, known for its anti-psoriatic, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. This scientific milestone not only promises ecological revival but also strengthens the socio-economic fabric of forest-based industries.