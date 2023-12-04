SCR cancels few trains running on Vijayawada-Kazipet lines

Hyderabad : South Central Railway officials have announced that many trains will be canceled for a week as the third line work of railway between Kazipet-Warangal continues. It said that due to railway line works, Guntur-Secunderabad Inter City and Lingampally to Kakinada Gautami Express running between Kazipet-Vijayawada will be canceled from 10th to 18th of December. It has been explained that the Satavahana Express will be canceled on the 7th as well as from the 10th to the 18th.

According to the details of railway officials, the Kakatiya Express running between Secunderabad and Bhadrachalam Road will be canceled on the 6th. It will be stopped from 10th to 18th. Adilabad- Tirupati Krishna Express has been canceled from 5th to 19th. Push full trains running between Kazipet-Dornakal and Dornakal-Vijayawada have been canceled from 10th to 18th.

Golconda Express will run only till Kazipet from 11th to 19th. Officials said that Singareni Express from Bhadrachalam Road to Ballarsha will be canceled from 6th to 8th and again from 10th to 19th.