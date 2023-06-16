SCR cancels these trains due to derailment of goods train between Tadi and Anakapalli

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a goods train derailed between Tadi and Anakapalli affecting the services of other trains. The South Central Railway (SCR) has made the decision to cancel several train services between Tadi and Anakapalli.



The following trains canceled for Friday include Vijayawada – Visakhapatnam (12718/12717), Visakhapatnam – Kadapa (17488), Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam (12728), Visakhapatnam – Mahabubnagar (12861), Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (12740), Visakhapatnam – Tirupati (22708), Guntur – Rayagada (17243).

Few more trains that were canceled for Thursday and Friday include Kadapa – Visakhapatnam (17487), Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad (12727), Mahabubnagar – Visakhapatnam (12862), Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (12739), Rayagada – Guntur (17244).

The SCR advised the passengers to check the status of their respective trains before planning their travel arrangements.

The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express Which was scheduled to depart at 5:45 AM was delayed by 4 hours and 45 minutes. It has now departed from Visakhapatnam at 10:30 AM.

Other trains were also delayed that include the 112842 MG AR–Chennai Central–Shalimar Coromandel Express, which was scheduled to depart at 7:00 AM has departed at 10:30 AM, and the 12829 MG R Chennai Central–Bhubaneswar Express, which was scheduled to depart at 7:00 AM has departed at 9:00 AM.