Live
- EAM Jaishankar meets Italy's counterpart during G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
- Parliamentary Committee on Waqf bill to meet today
- Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorates as AQI nears 'severe' levels
- Telangana Government Issues Clarity Over Zilla Parishads Confusion
- AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan Condemns Arrest of ISKCON Preacher in Bangladesh
- In LS today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Bills to amend banking laws
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 27 November, 2024
- First millet restaurant opened by women's self-help group in J&K's Kathua
- Rural students' options shrink as US colleges slash majors: Report
- Samsung announces new leadership to stay relevant in chip biz
Just In
SCR conducts safety inspection on Malkajgiri-Sitafalmandi section
Highlights
Hyderabad: South Central Railway undertook a safety inspection in the Malkajgiri– Sitafalmandi section on Tuesday.
According to SCR officials, the Sitafalmandi chord line connecting Malkajgiri to Kacheguda is one of the important routes in the twin city region, helping in the movement of trains between Northern and Southern regions, including passenger, express, and superfast trains.
This important section helps in providing direct movement of trains coming from Kazipet and going towards Kacheguda or Bengaluru and vice versa, without touching Malkajgiri or Secunderabad station.
