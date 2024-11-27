SCR conducts safety inspection on Malkajgiri-Sitafalmandi section

Hyderabad: South Central Railway undertook a safety inspection in the Malkajgiri– Sitafalmandi section on Tuesday.

According to SCR officials, the Sitafalmandi chord line connecting Malkajgiri to Kacheguda is one of the important routes in the twin city region, helping in the movement of trains between Northern and Southern regions, including passenger, express, and superfast trains.

This important section helps in providing direct movement of trains coming from Kazipet and going towards Kacheguda or Bengaluru and vice versa, without touching Malkajgiri or Secunderabad station.