SCR General Manager reviews redevelopment works at Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing redevelopment works at Secunderabad railway station on Friday. The inspection aimed at assessing the pace of the Rs 715 crore project, which intends to modernise the historic terminal into a world-class transit hub. Accompanied by senior officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager, Srivastava reviewed construction activities at both the Platform No 1 and Platform No 10 ends.

During the visit, the General Manager inspected key passenger facilities, including the new foot overbridges, escalators, and waiting halls. He also assessed the progress of upcoming booking offices, multi-level parking structures, and circulating areas designed to streamline passenger flow. Expressing the need for quality and speed, he instructed executing agencies to expedite work to ensure timely completion while maintaining high safety standards.

Recognising the impact on commuters, Srivastava specifically directed that passenger inconvenience be kept to a minimum during major infrastructural changes. He called for effective crowd management, clear signage, and heightened security across the site. The Secunderabad Division officials briefed him on temporary measures, such as enhanced passenger assistance systems and continuous monitoring, to ensure a seamless travel experience throughout the redevelopment period.