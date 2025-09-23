SCR GM presents ‘Employee of the Month’ safety awards

Hyderabad: South Central Railways General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, on Monday presented the ‘Employee of the Month’ Safety Awards for August 2025 to 13 employees during a safety review meeting held at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, on Monday. The awards were given to employees from six divisions—Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, and Nanded—for their commitment to safety in train operations. Recipients included staff from categories such as Station Masters, Loco Pilots, Pointsmen, and Keymen. Shri Srivastava congratulated the awardees for their dedication and urged all employees to remain vigilant to ensure safe railway operations.

The General Manager emphasized key safety measures across the zone, focusing on avoiding shortcuts in shunting, addressing deficiencies in track-related inspections, and ensuring safe freight loading. He directed Divisional Railway Managers to intensify safety drives and maintain wagon fitness for timely delivery of goods.