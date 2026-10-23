SCR launches Rail Jan Samvaad passenger engagement drive

Hyderabad: South Central Railway organised extensive Rail Jan Samvaad and Rail Yuva Samvaad programmes across its network on Thursday to strengthen passenger engagement and gather direct public feedback. The public outreach initiative forms part of Special Campaign 6.0, a nationwide drive focused on cleanliness, safety, and service improvement across Indian Railways. General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava led the main event at Charlapalli Railway Station, interacting directly with passengers and young commuters alongside Secunderabad Divisional Railway Manager R Gopalakrishnan and senior railway officials.

During the interactive session, passengers shared key recommendations regarding hygiene, station amenities, train services, and coach watering facilities. Addressing commuter queries, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava assured passengers that their input would be implemented to elevate the overall travel experience across the zonal network.

Following the interaction, the General Manager inspected Charlapalli station to assess passenger amenities, circulating areas, approach road progress, and crowd-management safety measures. Highlighting recent operational achievements, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava noted that South Central Railway successfully operated nearly 120 special trains over the peak festival week, transporting around four lakh additional passengers. He confirmed that extra train services will continue throughout the ongoing festive period to accommodate passenger rush. Similar outreach programmes took place simultaneously across South Central Railway’s Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Nanded divisions. Divisional Railway Managers and senior officers spearheaded events at major stations, while station managers gathered feedback at smaller locations. Sanjay Kumar Srivastava emphasized that South Central Railway remains fully committed to modernising station infrastructure under the Amrit Station Scheme, adding extra train coaches, and maintaining elevated cleanliness standards across all rail services.