SCR presents Man of the Month Safety Awards to Staff

SCR presents Man of the Month Safety Awards to Staff
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday presented Man of the Month safety awards to 11 employees who have shown alertness and dedication to their duty over the South-Central Railway zone. According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories like loco pilots, Station Masters, Technicians, point men, Key/Gate Men and Track maintainers.

Man of the Month awardees were from various divisions include Secunderabad Division, Vijayawada Division, GuntakalDivision, Guntur, Nanded Division and Hyderabad Division. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway stated that these awards will inspire and motivate other employees to be more vigilant and work sincerely towards safety.

