SCR presents Man of the Month safety awards to staff

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday presented Man of Month safety awards to 14 employees who have shown alertness and dedication to their duty over the zone during a safety review meeting on Monday.

According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, pointsmen, key/gate men and track maintainers.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, instructed the employees to do meticulous analysis on preparation of duty rosters of loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and guards to minimise the crew working hours and to provide the proper rest at proper time.

Later, during the detailed review meeting, he emphasised on the safety of train operations. It was stated that, special drives will be carried out by the officials, supervisors on precautions to be followed by the employees, contract workers while executing the track maintenance works and on loading, unloading activities. He stated that once the fencing work is completed, it will enhance safety along the track, allow for increased train speeds, and further improve punctuality.