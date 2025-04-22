SCR presents Man of the Month safety awards to staff

Live
- T-Innovation Mahotsavam celebrated across State
- Inter results to be out today
- Special focus on grievance redressal, Collector tells officials
- SP visits Bommireddy Palle to promote peace
- Women’s Health Alert: Don’t Overlook These 9 Symptoms
- Officials instructed to solve PGRS petitions within time schedule
- ‘Zero shadow’ to hit Bengaluru on April 24
- Our govt is of action, not words: Minister Savitha
- Justice will be ensured to all complainants: SP Ratna
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday presented Man of Month safety awards to 14 employees who have shown alertness and dedication to their duty over the zone during a safety review meeting on Monday.
According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, pointsmen, key/gate men and track maintainers.
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, instructed the employees to do meticulous analysis on preparation of duty rosters of loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and guards to minimise the crew working hours and to provide the proper rest at proper time.
Later, during the detailed review meeting, he emphasised on the safety of train operations. It was stated that, special drives will be carried out by the officials, supervisors on precautions to be followed by the employees, contract workers while executing the track maintenance works and on loading, unloading activities. He stated that once the fencing work is completed, it will enhance safety along the track, allow for increased train speeds, and further improve punctuality.