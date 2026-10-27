SCR puts integrity in focus with vigilance drive

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has launched Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 under the theme “Probity for Prosperity”. The initiative commenced with an inaugural ceremony at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, where SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava administered the integrity pledge to officers and staff. Retired IPS officer Ravi Gupta, Executive Vice-Chairman and Director General of the Centre for Good Governance, Telangana, attended as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he stressed that ethical conduct extends beyond avoiding financial corruption.

He noted that integrity creates the trust necessary for national progress and prosperity, urging staff to do the right thing even when unobserved. Srivastava emphasized the role of preventive vigilance, stating that the department’s primary goal is to prevent irregularities and strengthen systems. He highlighted that transparency remains vital for an organization handling massive volumes of passenger and freight traffic daily.

During the event, dignitaries released “Animisha,” the 59th edition of the SCR Vigilance Bulletin, which is now accessible on the railway’s official website. Additional General Manager Satya Prakash called on employees to uphold constitutional values, while Senior Deputy General Manager Ashish Mehrotra delivered the welcome address. The ceremony featured a dramatic skit titled “Theesri Aankh” showcasing the dangers of corruption.