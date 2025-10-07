SCR shifts terminal of 10 weekly trains from Tirupati to Tiruchanur

Hyderabad

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced a change in terminal stations for ten weekly special trains, shifting operations from Tirupati to Tiruchanur due to operational requirements.

The revised schedule will take effect in phases beginning October 9, 2025.

According to SCR, trains affected include services between Jalna, Charlapalli, Secunderabad, Nanded, and Tiruchanur.

The new terminal timings have been adjusted accordingly, while the schedules at all en route stations will remain unchanged.

The first to be operated under the new arrangement will be the Secunderabad–Tiruchanur Special (Train No. 07009/07010) on October 9, followed by other services through mid-October.

Officials stated that the shift is intended to streamline train handling and improve punctuality at the Tirupati terminal, which experiences heavy traffic. Passengers have been advised to check revised departure and arrival timings at Tiruchanur before planning their travel.