SCR to cancel few MMTS trains

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance work over Secunderabad divisions, South Central Railway on Friday announced that they will cancel a few...

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance work over Secunderabad divisions, South Central Railway on Friday announced that they will cancel a few MMTS services from August 28 to September.

Train no 47129 (Lingampally–Hyderabad), train no 47105 (Hyderabad-Lingampally), train no 47105 (Falaknuma–Lingampally), train no 47189 (Lingampalli–Umdanagar), train no 47181(Lingampally–Umdanagar) and train no 47137 (Lingampally–Hyderabad), train no 47114 (Hyderabad–Lingampally) will be temporarily cancelled.

