SCR to run Holi special trains between Charlapalli, Hazrat Nizamuddin

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers for Holi festival, South Central Railway will run special trains between Charlapalli and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Train no- 07707(Charlapalli – H. Nizamuddin), will depart from Charlapalli at 8.45 pm and will arrive at H Nizamuddin at 1.30 am and date of journey is on March 6, 12 and 16.

Train no- 07707(H Nizamuddin - Charlapalli), will depart from Nizamuddin at 3.15 pm and will arrive at Charlapalli at 9.30 am and date of journey is on March 8, 14 and 18. Enroute, these trains will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Rani Kamalapati, Bina, Jhansi, Agra Cantt and Palwal stations in both directions. These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

