Live
- Red Lorry Film Festival: A Celebration of Telugu Cinema in Hyderabad
- iOS 18.4 Beta 2: Exciting New Features, Visual Intelligence, and Fresh Emojis
- Hyderabad Metro to Build Skywalks at All Stations for Safer Pedestrian Movement
- Two dead as boat overturns Ilin Godavari at Rajahmundry
- Gouds blame Minister Jupally for Neera cafe shutdown
- Chodaganga Deva’s great contributions are overlooked
- MacBook Air M4: Expected Launch, Price in India, Design, and Features
- Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign woman’s thigh sparks outrage
- Jajpur: Woman kills husband, buries body in backyard
- Two arrested in murder case
Just In
SCR to run Holi special trains between Charlapalli, Hazrat Nizamuddin
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers for Holi festival, South Central Railway will run special trains between Charlapalli and Hazrat...
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers for Holi festival, South Central Railway will run special trains between Charlapalli and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Train no- 07707(Charlapalli – H. Nizamuddin), will depart from Charlapalli at 8.45 pm and will arrive at H Nizamuddin at 1.30 am and date of journey is on March 6, 12 and 16.
Train no- 07707(H Nizamuddin - Charlapalli), will depart from Nizamuddin at 3.15 pm and will arrive at Charlapalli at 9.30 am and date of journey is on March 8, 14 and 18. Enroute, these trains will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Rani Kamalapati, Bina, Jhansi, Agra Cantt and Palwal stations in both directions. These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.