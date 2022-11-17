SCR to run Sabarimala special trains to Kollam

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway(SCR) will run Sabarimala Special Trains from Hyderabad to Kollam.

A SCR release said on Tuesday that the (no 07127) Hyderabad- Kollam special will depart from Hyderabad at 2 pm and arrive at Kollam at 6 pm the next day. The dates of journey are: December 6 to January 10. The (no 07128) Kollam- Hyderabad train will depart from Kollam at 9.45 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 10 am the next day.The dates of journey are: December 7 to January 11.

The special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikera, Kayankulam and Sasthankota stations in both the directions. The trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches.