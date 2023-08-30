Live
Just In
SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Kakinada Town-Hyderabad
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush, South Central Railway will run special trains between Secunderabad - Kakinada Town – Hyderabad.Train no...
Train no 07441(Secunderabad - Kakinada Town) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.10 pm and arrive Kakinada Town at 9.25 pm on August 31. These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur Junction, Vijayawada Junction, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.
Train no 07442(Kakinada Town - Hyderabad) will depart from Kakinada Town at 9.10 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 8.30 am on September 1. These special trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada Junction Vijayawada Junction, Guntur Junction, Sattenapalli, Puduguralla, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda and Secunderabad stations.
These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches.