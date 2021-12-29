SCR to run special trains between Vizag, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during winter, the South Central Railway will extend a few weekly special trains between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

The (no 08579) Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special will ply every Wednesday. The date of journey will be effective from January 5-26.

The (no 08579) Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam) train will ply every Thursday. The date of journey will be effective from January 6-27.

The (no 08585) Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special will ply every Tuesday. The date of journey will be effective from January 4-25.

The (no 08586) Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam train will ply every Wednesday. The date of journey will be effective from January 5-26.