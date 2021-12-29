  • Menu
SCR to run special trains between Vizag, Secunderabad

SCR to run special trains between Vizag, Secunderabad
SCR to run special trains between Vizag, Secunderabad

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during winter, the South Central Railway will extend a few weekly special trains between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during winter, the South Central Railway will extend a few weekly special trains between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

The (no 08579) Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special will ply every Wednesday. The date of journey will be effective from January 5-26.

The (no 08579) Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam) train will ply every Thursday. The date of journey will be effective from January 6-27.

The (no 08585) Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special will ply every Tuesday. The date of journey will be effective from January 4-25.

The (no 08586) Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam train will ply every Wednesday. The date of journey will be effective from January 5-26.

