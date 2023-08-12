Live
Just In
SCR to run special trains for Velankanni festival
Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during the Velankanni festival, South Central Railway runs special trains between Secunderabad – Velankanni- Secunderabad.
Train no -07161(Secunderabad – Velankanni) will depart from Secunderabad at 8 am and arrive at Velankanni at 9.15 on August 27 and August 29. Train no - 07162 (Velankanni – Secunderabad) will depart from Velankanni at 12.30 am and arrive at Secunderabad at 3.35 am on August 29 and August 31.
These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam stations in both directions.