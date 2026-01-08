SEC directs final voter list publication ahead of municipal polls

Hyderabad: State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini on Wednesday instructed officials to publish the final list of voters with photographs, along with ward-wise polling station details, by January 16.

The SEC held a video conference with Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to review preparations for the upcoming Municipalities and Municipal Corporations elections. She directed officials to release the draft polling station list on January 13 and ensure all details are uploaded to T-Poll.

As per the amended Section 195-A of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, the final ward-wise voter list must be published by January 12, 2026.

Officials were also given instructions on estimating ballot box requirements, appointing Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, Zonal Officers, FSTs, and SSTs, and updating employee details in T-Poll for the appointment of polling personnel.