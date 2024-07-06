Secunderabad Cantonment Board Contract Workers Union (AITUC) Hails Merger Efforts, Seeks Unified Circle

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board Contract Workers Union (AITUC) has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Shri Ganesh Garu, Secunderabad Cantonment Legislator, and Chief Minister Mr. Enumula Revanth Reddy for their tireless efforts to merge the Secunderabad Cantonment Board's civil area into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

In a letter to Shri Ganesh Garu, the Union highlighted the long-standing issues plaguing the cantonment, including labor problems, inadequate infrastructure, irregularities in attendance and salaries, lack of facilities, and excessive workload. The union emphasized that the lack of biometric systems in the cantonment has led to rampant corruption, and that some individuals opposing the merger are motivated by a desire to protect their corrupt interests.

The union praised the state government's decision, hoping it will bring relief to workers and residents. They requested that the entire board area be considered as one circle under GHMC to ensure uniform development and resolution of contract labor issues.

MLA Sri Ganesh Garu assured that all issues will be comprehensively addressed and resolved. He promised that all welfare schemes will be provided to those in need without fail. "Despite opposition from those who benefit from corruption, we shall achieve the merger soon under the leadership of CM Sri Revanth Reddy Garu. This will benefit not only the people but also the contract employees, who will receive benefits similar to those in GHMC," he said.

Participants in the meeting included Narasimha, President of the Contract Employees Union, and Sanki Ravinder, General Secretary of Vikas Manch.