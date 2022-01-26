Secunderabad Cantonment Board locals yearn for more health centres

Hyderabad: With surge in Covid-19 cases and seasonal diseases, residents of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) are facing hardship to approach the government health centres, as many SCB areas lack Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) or Basti Dawakhanas. Many senior citizens are facing hardship for taking booster dose. Residents have requested the SCB officials and health department to start health camps in the colony community halls.



Locals alleged that Cantonment has three dispensaries that includes Picket, Trimulgherry and Bowenpally and Urban Primary Health Centres at Bowenpally, Picket, Bolarum, and Balamrai. All the health centres lack proper medical staff and the dispensaries lack proper seating facilities and infrastructure. Due to rise in cases these hospitals are witnessing long queues and due to lack of proper health centres they are forced to visit nearby private hospital.

Nayeem, a resident of Rasoolpura said, "One of the basic needs of any area is the health centre and our locality is in lack of it. Rasoolpura being the largest slum in Secunderabad has a Basti Dawakahana but only for namesake. At present many cases of seasonal diseases are reported in our area but the dawakahana is not capable for treating many patients at a time, as there is only a single doctor. It will be better if SCB officers take up health camps."

Mohammed Ahmed Shariif, social worker and resident of Karkhana said "During the pandemic situation if there is any emergency the locals are forced to travel almost 10 to 15 km for treatment at a government hospital. Senior citizens are forced to visit Picket dispensary located in SCB ward 4 to get their booster jabs."

T Satish Gupta, president of Vasavi Nagar said "Covid cases have been increasing and there is risk of virus spreading in public places. Picket dispensary that is 5 to 6 km from our locality has huge que. It becomes difficult for senior citizens to travel so long and wait to get their booster jabs. We have been requesting the SCB officials to start vaccination camp at community halls, but all fall in deaf ears."