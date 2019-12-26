Secunderabad Cantonment: Special Christmas prayers conducted
Highlights
Former Secunderabad Cantonment Board vice-president Jampanna Pratap attended the special prayers along with Christians during the Christmas...
Secunderabad Cantonment: Former Secunderabad Cantonment Board vice-president Jampanna Pratap attended the special prayers along with Christians during the Christmas celebrations. He conveyed festival greetings to the gathering.
Addressing the participants, he praised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for treating all communities equally and giving them incentives and festival gifts. Grand Christmas celebrations were organised in New Bowenpally Community Hall at the Cantonment grounds.
26 Dec 2019 4:03 PM GMT