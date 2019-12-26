Secunderabad Cantonment: Special Christmas prayers conducted

Secunderabad Cantonment: Former Secunderabad Cantonment Board vice-president Jampanna Pratap attended the special prayers along with Christians during the Christmas celebrations. He conveyed festival greetings to the gathering.

Addressing the participants, he praised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for treating all communities equally and giving them incentives and festival gifts. Grand Christmas celebrations were organised in New Bowenpally Community Hall at the Cantonment grounds.